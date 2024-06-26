697 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $322.76 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

