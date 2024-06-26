Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

