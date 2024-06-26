Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

AKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.