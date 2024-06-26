Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

AKR stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

