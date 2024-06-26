Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $5.97 on Monday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. Accolade’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 762,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after buying an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

