Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.86. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 774,375 shares changing hands.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

