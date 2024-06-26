Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Adient were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.31. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

