Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Up 1.8%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.44. 22,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 238,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Aditxt Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($5.81). Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,016.31% and a negative return on equity of 927.61%.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

Aditxt Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADTX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.67% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

