ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.11

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 9856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,417,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,767,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.