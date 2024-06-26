Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

