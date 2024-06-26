AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.