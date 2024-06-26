AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

LNG opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.58 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

