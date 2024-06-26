AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $198,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

