AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

