AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $266,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

