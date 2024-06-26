AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $300,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

PYPL opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

