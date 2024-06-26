AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.