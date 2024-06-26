AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

