AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 32,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

