AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 405 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMDE. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

