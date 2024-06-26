AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 322,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 508,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after buying an additional 79,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

