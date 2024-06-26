AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

