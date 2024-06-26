AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,216 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,108,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,058,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 83,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

