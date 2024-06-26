AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,800 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAPR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $553.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

