AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 434 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of LGLV stock opened at $153.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $702.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $156.01.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

