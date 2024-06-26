AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 8,334 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSE opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.