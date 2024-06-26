AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.