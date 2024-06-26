AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

