AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Shares of AVAV opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.46. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

