Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

