Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 115,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,545,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

TLT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.37. 4,569,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,430,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.