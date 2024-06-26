Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 30,988 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

