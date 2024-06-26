Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $333.64. 115,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,661. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $345.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.25.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

