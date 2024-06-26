Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 10,051,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,649,090. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

