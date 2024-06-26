Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 706,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,211. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

