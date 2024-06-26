Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 641,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. 29,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,162. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3169 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

