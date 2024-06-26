Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 774,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

