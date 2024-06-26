Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. 11,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,481. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

