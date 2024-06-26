Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. 21,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

