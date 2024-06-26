Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.