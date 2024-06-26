Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 122.6% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.57. 1,050,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.44. The company has a market cap of $564.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

