Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 1,176,288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,964,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,886,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after acquiring an additional 413,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,046,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 19,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,151. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

