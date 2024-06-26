Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

