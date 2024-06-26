Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. 145,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
