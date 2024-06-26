Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. YCG LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

