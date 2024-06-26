Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,030 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BNDX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 225,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,397. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

