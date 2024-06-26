Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

STX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 110,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,793. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $107.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

