Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

