Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.83. 341,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.67 and its 200-day moving average is $536.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

