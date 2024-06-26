Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded down $11.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.75. 65,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,739. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $604.78 and its 200 day moving average is $602.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

